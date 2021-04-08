Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) CEO Sells $554,420.00 in Stock

Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) CEO Ramy El-Batrawi sold 145,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $554,420.00.

YAYO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 270,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,273. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. Rideshare Rental, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Rideshare Rental, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

