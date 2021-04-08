Rigel Finance (RIGEL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $142,946.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $98.34 or 0.00168883 BTC on popular exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $412,915.63 and $142,946.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00071536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.00264095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.14 or 0.00791966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,307.82 or 1.00137729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.67 or 0.00703569 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

