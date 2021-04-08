Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.88% from the company’s current price.
REPX opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $79.20.
Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.