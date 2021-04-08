RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.07.

REI.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

TSE REI.UN opened at C$19.77 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.16 and a 12 month high of C$19.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of C$6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -96.91.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

