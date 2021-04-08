RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.94

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$19.94 and last traded at C$19.93, with a volume of 1100006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.77.

REI.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

