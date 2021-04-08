RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $34.39 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00056195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00083695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.60 or 0.00630437 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00030536 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

