Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

RBA stock opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.50 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In related news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

