Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RBA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$77.46 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$51.39 and a 12 month high of C$101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The firm has a market cap of C$8.52 billion and a PE ratio of 50.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$70.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$80.35.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$499.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$476.73 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

