Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Down 5.1%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 12,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,737,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,675,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 231,170 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth about $14,460,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rite Aid by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 225,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rite Aid by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.