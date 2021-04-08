Rite Aid (RAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rite Aid stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

