RK Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,000. SEI Investments makes up approximately 3.6% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 389,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 49,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,837. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $62.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

