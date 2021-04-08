RK Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000. Campbell Soup accounts for about 3.6% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,467. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

