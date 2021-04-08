RM (LON:RM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $219.12

RM plc (LON:RM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.12 ($2.86) and traded as high as GBX 232 ($3.03). RM shares last traded at GBX 232 ($3.03), with a volume of 12,576 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £180.33 million and a P/E ratio of 21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 219.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 195.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. RM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other news, insider Neil Martin sold 24,478 shares of RM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £52,627.70 ($68,758.43).

About RM (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

