Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

NYSE:RHI opened at $79.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

