Robert Paul Sells 22,300 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $428,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $306,498.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $347,451.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $399,031.75.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $491,544.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $543,600.00.

Shares of Alector stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.63. 629,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,303. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $34.89.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alector by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 205,976 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alector by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 567,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,315,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alector by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

