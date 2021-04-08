Robonomics.network Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.49 Million (XRT)

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Robonomics.network has a total market capitalization of $56.13 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $57.68 or 0.00099900 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00055638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00022479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.89 or 0.00628466 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00030219 BTC.

Robonomics.network Coin Profile

Robonomics.network (XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,984,039 coins and its circulating supply is 973,039 coins. The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network . Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

Robonomics.network Coin Trading

