Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RHHVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $327.09 on Thursday. Roche has a 1-year low of $308.57 and a 1-year high of $378.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.69.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

