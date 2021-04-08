Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF)’s stock price fell 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 50,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 13,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCKHF)

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

