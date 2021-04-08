Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.29

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $5.74. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 17,849 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.