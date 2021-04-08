ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Cap Achieves $19.12 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $19.12 million and $2.04 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00016791 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.72 or 0.00410674 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,462,177,732 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.