ROOBEE Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $21.66 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016896 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.65 or 0.00391132 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,462,177,732 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

