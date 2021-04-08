Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Increased to $505.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $460.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.78.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $414.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $304.55 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.