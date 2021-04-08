Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS POWW opened at $7.19 on Thursday. AMMO has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWW. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

