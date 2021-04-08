Royal Bank of Canada Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $92.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of -258.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

