Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE) Shares Down 33.3%

Royal Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYE) was down 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.

About Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE)

Royal Energy Resources, Inc produces and markets coal from surface and underground mines located in Kentucky, Ohio, Utah, and West Virginia in the United States. It provides coal of various steam and metallurgical grades, including steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal for steel and coke producers who use its coal to produce coke.

