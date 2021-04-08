Royal Gold, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average is $111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

