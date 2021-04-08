Royale Finance Hits Market Cap of $3.72 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $1.74 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00070231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00264270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.69 or 0.00785316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,801.91 or 0.99833201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.02 or 0.00702995 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

