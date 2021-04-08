Rupee Hits Market Capitalization of $32,076.56 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 78.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $32,076.56 and $87.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00051276 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,758,350 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.