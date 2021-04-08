RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $581.87

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 581.87 ($7.60) and traded as high as GBX 654 ($8.54). RWS shares last traded at GBX 650 ($8.49), with a volume of 1,922,577 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 761 ($9.94) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on RWS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RWS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 658.20 ($8.60).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 621.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 581.87. The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

