Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Down 4%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)’s stock price fell 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.51. 525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 178,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ryerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $592.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,136.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,359 shares of company stock worth $662,336. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1,732.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 313,107 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ryerson by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 94,840 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ryerson by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ryerson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ryerson by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

