Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Hits $0.0193 on Major Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $551,808.60 and $4,476.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,391.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,096.94 or 0.03591181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.34 or 0.00391045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.49 or 0.01114018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.79 or 0.00462044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.41 or 0.00430552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00034161 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.25 or 0.00317253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003610 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,757,793 coins and its circulating supply is 28,640,481 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

