Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Tops $0.0153 on Major Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $436,773.30 and approximately $1,190.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,490.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,995.52 or 0.03532494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.51 or 0.00386804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $618.01 or 0.01094006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.64 or 0.00464925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.88 or 0.00421095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00032378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.00307108 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,748,626 coins and its circulating supply is 28,631,314 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

