Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.56

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.56 and traded as low as C$1.88. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 323,280 shares changing hands.

SBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.56. The company has a market cap of C$664.41 million and a PE ratio of -146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total value of C$114,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,567 shares in the company, valued at C$266,615.03.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

