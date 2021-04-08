Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,091,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.01% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $36,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

