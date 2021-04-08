SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.78

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €13.78 ($16.21) and last traded at €12.77 ($15.02), with a volume of 107006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €13.00 ($15.29).

Several equities analysts have commented on SFQ shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.26 ($16.77).

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $579.69 million and a P/E ratio of 43.33.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.