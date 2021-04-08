SAFE DEAL Market Capitalization Reaches $2.12 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $1,971.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $4.94 or 0.00008541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00070784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00256642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.78 or 0.00786647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,821.60 or 1.00015513 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.68 or 0.00703446 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 456,491 coins and its circulating supply is 429,349 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

