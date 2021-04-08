SafeCapital (SCAP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $995.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $179,446.33 and $995.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 71% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $0.0968 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00039003 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded 157.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.