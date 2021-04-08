SafeInsure (SINS) Price Tops $0.0152 on Top Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $311,744.97 and $637.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,560,937 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

