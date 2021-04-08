SafePal Price Hits $2.76 on Major Exchanges (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $298.55 million and approximately $52.60 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00004774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafePal has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.
About SafePal
SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
SafePal Coin Trading
SafePal can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.
