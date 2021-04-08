Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $794.09

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 794.09 ($10.37) and traded as high as GBX 818 ($10.69). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 811 ($10.60), with a volume of 277,085 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Safestore from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 787.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 794.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.90. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21%.

In related news, insider Andy Jones purchased 9,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.56) per share, for a total transaction of £78,763.84 ($102,905.46).

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

