Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.24

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and traded as high as $35.78. Safran shares last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 57,504 shares trading hands.

SAFRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Safran alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.