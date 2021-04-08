Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.99) Per Share (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average of $77.24. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 113,109 shares during the period.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.