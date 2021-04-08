Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAGE. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SAGE opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

