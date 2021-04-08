Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 4,525.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63,352 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.11% of Sage Therapeutics worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 113,109 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

