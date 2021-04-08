SakeToken (SAKE) Market Cap Hits $29.65 Million

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, SakeToken has traded up 51.9% against the US dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $29.65 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.32 or 0.00627987 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030389 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 128,095,295 coins and its circulating supply is 77,665,189 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SakeToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SakeToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.