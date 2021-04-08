Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $144.72 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 9.5% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $144,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 310.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,694,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,797,427,000 after purchasing an additional 44,382,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.90 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $65.31 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.