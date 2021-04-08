salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,256,366. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $223.87. The stock had a trading volume of 145,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,734. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.94 and a 200 day moving average of $233.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.