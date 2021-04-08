salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $222.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.94 and a 200 day moving average of $233.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,256,366. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

