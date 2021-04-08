SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $35.95 million and approximately $69,060.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SALT has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00056049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00022909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.00 or 0.00632110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00083578 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00030220 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.