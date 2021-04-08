Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.58

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €19.58 ($23.04) and traded as high as €27.32 ($32.14). Salzgitter shares last traded at €26.88 ($31.62), with a volume of 204,823 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.14 ($24.88).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €24.88 and a 200-day moving average of €19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.24.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

